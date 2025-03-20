Oppo F29 Series 5G Launched in India: All Details

Oppo F29 series 5G has been announced in India, consisting of two handsets, including the Oppo F29 5G and the F29 Pro 5G. The two devices come with chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm. In addition, where the Oppo F29 series 5G has a dual rear camera setup. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the two devices.

Oppo F29 5G: Price, Availability, Specifications

The F29 5G costs Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. One can pre-order the device through Oppo’s own online store or Flipkart, and can avail up to a 10% bank discount when using Axis Bank or SBI bank cards on Flipkart, and other leading bank cards on Oppo’s online store. The device comes in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue shades and will begin shipping on March 27.

OPPO F29 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, under-display optical fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 394 ppi.

The device sports 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and will receive 2 years of OS updates along with 3 years of security patches.

The Oppo handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung JN5 primary sensor, plus a 2MP f/2.4 Monochrome sensor on the back. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 front-facing sensor. It gets a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.

Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Price, Availability, Specifications

The F29 Pro 5G costs Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. One can pre-order the device through Oppo’s own online store or Flipkart, and can avail of up to a 10% bank discount when using Axis Bank or SBI bank cards on Flipkart, and other leading bank cards on Oppo’s online store. It can be bought in Marble White and Granite Black colours and will start shipping on April 1.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200 nits local peak brightness, under-display optical fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 394 ppi.

The device sports up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo promises 2 major Android OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

The OPPO handset has a 50-megapixel f/1.8 OV50D40 primary sensor with OIS, plus a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome sensor. There’s a 16MP f/2.4 Sony IMX480 front-facing sensor. It gets a 6000mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.