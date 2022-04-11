Oppo F21 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 680

Oppo has launched the F21 Pro 4G smartphone in Bangladesh ahead of the smartphone’s India launch, which is scheduled for tomorrow, April 12. The Oppo F21 Pro comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. It has an orbit light around the rear camera lens that can notify you about incoming notifications. Further, it has a flagship Sony IMX709 selfie sensor.

The Oppo F21 Pro costs BDT 27,990 (approx Rs 24,640) in Bangladesh for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone is listed for pre-order on the Oppo Bangladesh website. It will be sold in two colour options including Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange.

Oppo F21 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 600 nits of peak brightness. Oppo F21 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel ‘microscope’ camera with an f/3.3 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s also a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.