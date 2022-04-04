Oppo F21 Pro Camera features detailed officially before launch, Enco Air2 Pro to also launch alongside

Oppo announced that it will be launching the F21 Pro series smartphones on April 12 in India and now, it has detailed the camera features of the Oppo F21 Pro ahead of the launch. Moreover, the brand also announced that it will be launching the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds on the same date. The brand announced the Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds just last month in the country.

Oppo F21 Pro Cameras

The OPPO F21 Pro will feature the Flagship Sony IMX709 RGBW (red, blue, green, white) selfie sensor that is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 35% when compared to the previous generation IMX615 RGB sensor, according to the company. With OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, two W pixels are added to each R, G, and B pixel so that the sensor can detect red, green, blue, and white signals.

This boosts light intake without reducing colour information, improves cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency, claims the brand. OPPO’s imaging R&D team designed the IMX709 using the 22nm process to consume lesser power than any other flagship front camera image sensor as per Oppo.

The Oppo F21 Pro camera features include an advanced AI Portrait Enhancement option that is a solution to the problems that users face in front and rear portrait shooting. It can differentiate between beauty spots and skin blemishes and identify subjects—based on ethnicity, gender and age—to offer personalised and natural face retouching.

Read More: Oppo K10 and Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds launched in India

OPPO has introduced a 2MP microlens on OPPO F21 Pro—with support for 15x/30x magnification—that allows one to explore textures, colours, shapes and sizes at a microscopic level. The inclusion of the microlens involved more than simply making room for an additional lens on the phone. At the structural level, OPPO installed the microlens module on the back cover instead of mounting it on the motherboard. OPPO also added a new Orbit Light around the microlens for illumination as the short focal length of this lens required the phone to be very close to the objects that are photographed.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro

Lastly, Oppo announced that the Enco Air2 Pro TWS, launching alongside the F21 Pro series, will feature a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm driver, wide sound fields, potent bass, crystal-clear vocals and active noise cancellation which is capable of capturing and cancelling out ambient noise at various frequencies. The Enco Air2 Pro adopts a dual-layer, transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover that adds a unique touch of translucent lightness.