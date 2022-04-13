Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G launched in India with Snapdragon chips; Enco Air 2 Pro TWS debut alongside

Oppo has announced two new smartphones for the Indian market, including the Oppo F21 Pro as well as the Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Both the phones come with Snapdragon processors under the hood along with AMOLED displays. Moreover, Oppo also unveiled the Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds that come with AI-based Active Noise Cancellation.

Oppo F21 Pro will cost Rs 22,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. while the F21 Pro 5G will cost Rs 26,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB variant. The F21 Pro comes in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colours whereas the 5G model comes in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. The Oppo F21 Pro will go on sale starting April 15, whereas the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting April 21. The Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro have a price tag of Rs 3,499. Its availability details will be disclosed in the coming days.

Oppo F21 Pro Specifications

The phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 600 nits of peak brightness. Oppo F21 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel ‘microscope’ camera with an f/3.3 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications

The F21 Pro 5G features a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It supports 600 nits of peak brightness. Oppo F21 Pro 5G packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core chipset. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has 64-megapixel primary camera, with an f/1.7 aperture lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, for selfies and videos.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There’s a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. It includes an in display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well for security. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Enco Air 2 Pro TWS Earbuds

The OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro are TWS earbuds with both Active Noise Cancellation, AI-based Noise Cancellation that neutralises low-frequency everyday noise from subways and buses or higher-frequency noise from dormitories and offices. The earbuds are IP54 dust and water resistant. The Enco Air2 Pro can be connected to two devices at the same time and also comes with features such as Quick Connect so you can connect to you smartphone as soon as you open the lid of TWS Earbuds.

It comes with a 12.4mm titanised diaphragm driver, a custom-made large rear chamber that works with the Enco Live bass tuning to produce deeper bass and an overall balanced sound. The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro comes in a dual-layer transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover. There’s in ear detection, 28 hours of playback time with case, 7 hours of playback on a single charge, and a gaming mode that can reduce the latency to up to 94ms.