Oppo F21 Pro 4G leaked specs show Snapdragon 680, 64MP triple camera

The Oppo F21 Pro series will be launching in India on April 12. The new series will include Oppo F21 Pro 4G and Oppo F21 Pro 5G smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, Oppo F21 Pro 4G specifications have been leaked online.

Oppo has also created a microsite for the Oppo F21 Pro series that shows the design with a Fibreglass-Leather back. The series will come with a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

It has already been confirmed by the company that the Oppo F21 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange colour variants. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is teased to be available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colours.

Tipster Sudhanshu has revealed the specifications of the upcoming Oppo phone. The specs hints that the F21 Pro 4G Indian variant will a rebrand of Oppo Reno 7 4G which was launched recently in Indonesia.

-6.43", FHD+, 90Hz, AMOLED

-Snapdragon 680

-64MP + 2MP Microlens + 2MP Depth

-32MP IMX709

-4500mAh, 33W

-ColorOS 12.1, Android 12

-159.9 x 73.2 x 7.49/7.54 mm

-175 g

-Sunset Orange, Cosmic Black

-Fiberglass-Leather Design, Single Orbit Light — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) March 30, 2022

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Specs

The phone will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Further, it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core chipset with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. The storage will be expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone will have a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64MP primary lens, a 2MP micro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 32-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset will run ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. There will be a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Lastly, the handset is said to measure 159.9 × 73.2 × 7.55 and weigh 175grams.