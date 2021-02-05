Advertisement

'Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro expected in March'

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 12:47 pm

Latest News

Oppo is expected to launch the F19 series next month, that will be the successor to the F17 series launched in September of 2020.
Advertisement

Oppo is working on the successor of Oppo F17 series devices that were launched in September of 2020. The devices will be called Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro and India launch may happen in  March. 

 

As per a report by 91Mobiles, Oppo will be launching the Oppo F19 series in March and could also start teasing the smartphones soon. Back in January, it was leaked that the Oppo F19 could debut in February as Oppo F21 but now, the rumours have been scrapped as a result of the new leak.

 

The new leak now suggests that the Oppo F21 is a separate series of smartphones by Oppo that will be unveiled later this year. Apart from this, there is no news regarding the F19 series. Considering the F17 series were launched in the mid-range segment, we can expect the chinese OEM to follow a similar path this year too. We will have to wait for an official announcement from the company for further information. 

Advertisement

 

March is going to be a busy month for Oppo as the company is also planning to launch its latest flagship series, Find X3 series, as well. The company has previously confirmed that the Find X3 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The other key specifications of the device have also been tipped already along with images and renders of the Pro model. 

 

The Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide camera sensor, details of which are unknown at the moment. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3-megapixel macro lens “ whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope.

 

The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens that will offer 2X optical zoom. The device was spotted on a cloud testing platform, which revealed that it would come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Find X3 Pro appears in high-res renders, launch confirmed for March

Oppo Find X3 Pro spotted on FCC website

Oppo Find X3 Pro key specifications, images leaked ahead of expected launch in March

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A15s new variant with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India for Rs 12490

Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies