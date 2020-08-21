Oppo F17 to launch alongside Oppo F17 Pro in India soon

Oppo F17 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display.

Oppo has already announced that it will launch Oppo F17 Pro smartphone in India soon. Now the company has also confirmed that Oppo F17 will also be launched in the country.



Oppo India on its Twitter handle has confirmed that Oppo F17 will be launched in India alongside the Oppo F17 Pro. The video teaser posted by Oppo reveals the design of the Oppo F17 phones from the back. It shows the various colour finishes like white, orange, blue, grey, and black and the quad square-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the rear panel.



Separately, MySmartPrice has leaked a promotional image of Oppo F17 series. The report says that the Oppo F17 will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with a pill-shaped punch-hole display.



The rear cameras are placed in the square-shaped module. The report reveals that Oppo F17 Pro and Oppo F17 will launch in India in September. The leak, however, has no information on the specs of the F17 series.

Oppo F17 Pro will be a successor of Oppo F15. To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in India in two variants - 4GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad rear camera setup with that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0.



The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Color OS 6.1.2. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

