Oppo F17 Pro to launch soon in India, will be sleekest phone of 2020

Oppo is all set to launch its new F-series smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Oppo F17 Pro, the phone will be a successor of Oppo F15.



The launch has been confirmed by Oppo in a Twitter post. The tweet reads "Want a new way to flaunt? The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay". The post, however, does not reveal an exact launch date in India. We expect Oppo to announce it in the coming days.



The teaser reveals that the Oppo F17 Pro will have slim 7.48mm body and it will be light weighted with 164grams. The teaser only reveals the side profile of the phone and showing camera bump on the back of the smartphone. Oppo is claiming it to be the sleekest phone of 2020. Apart from this, the tweet does not tell us much about the specifications and features of the upcoming device.





To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in India in two variants - 4GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variants priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 18,990 respectively. Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a quad rear camera setup with that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors for capturing portrait and monochrome shots, with f/2.4 lenses. Up front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0.





The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with Mali G72 MP3 GPU. There is a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Color OS 6.1.2. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.



