Oppo F17, F17 Pro and Enco W51 launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 02, 2020 10:32 pm

The sale of the Oppo F17 Pro will begin on September 7 while the pre-orders start today. Oppo is yet to reveal the availability details of the Oppo F17.
Oppo has today lauched two smartphones F17 and F17 Pro along with an Enco W51 TWS earbuds. Oppo F17 Pro is priced at Rs 22,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Chinese brand has not revealed the price of F17. W51 has been priced at Rs 4,999.

 

The Oppo F17 comes in four variants including 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage. The smartphone will be made available in Navy Blue, Classic Silver and Dynamic Orange colour options. The Pro model will be available in Magic Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colours. 

 

Oppo F17 has a 6.44-inch Ultra HD display with a 2400×1080 resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor powers it. The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 on top.

 

A 4,000mAh battery backs it with support for 30W fast charging. The device has a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it will feature a 16MP sensor to take selfies.

 

On the other hands, Oppo F17 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a rectangle hole-punch display. The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P95 processor and backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. 

 

It has a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP monochrome sensors. On the front, it features a dual punch hole camera consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor.

