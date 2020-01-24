  • 10:42 Jan 24, 2020

Oppo F15 goes on sale in India for Rs 19,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 10:23 am

Oppo F15 can be purchased from through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers in the country.
Oppo F15 which was launched in India recently is now available for sale for Rs 19,990. It can be purchased from through Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers in the country. Oppo F15 comes in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colour variants.

 

The launch offers include benefits like zero downpayment options from Bajaj Finserv, 100 percent additional data benefits for Jio users, five percent cashback for HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Yes Bank customers purchasing the phone through offline retailers and one-time screen replacement until January 26.

Oppo F15 features a 6.4-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 90.7% screen-to-body-ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and 20:9 aspect ratio.  The phone has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens with f1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119 degree ultrawide lens with f2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0.

 

The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset along with ARM Mali G72 GPU. For enhanced gaming experience, the phone comes with Game Boost 2.0. It has 8GB RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for more expandable storage upto 256GB. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based Android 9 Pie. It is backed up by 4,000mAh battery. The phone will come with 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge that gives 2 hours of talk time with 5 minutes charge.

 

Connectivity options for the phone include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB-C and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include magnetic sensor, light sensor, distance sensor, gravity and accelerometer. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It measures 160.2 x 73.3 x 7.9mm and it weighs 172 grams.

 

