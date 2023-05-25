Oppo Enco R2, iQOO TWS Air Pro earbuds launched

Oppo and iQOO have launched a new pair their respective pair of TWS earbuds in China. The iQOO TWS Air Pro are the first ever TWS earbuds from the brand and offer up to 30 hours of playback time. On the other hand, Oppo Enco R2 offer up to 25 hours of battery backup with the case.

Oppo Enco R2: Price, Specs

The Enco R2 earbuds are up for pre-order in China and have a price tag of CNY 349 (approx Rs 4,000). They are available in a single gold-white colour option. It is currently unknown whether they’ll arrive in countries outside China.

As for the specs, the Enco R2 pack 13.4mm drivers and feature a Cadence HiFi5 audio processing chip. The buds support SBC and AAC audio codecs and also the spatial audio feature.

The buds connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and also offer support for multi-point connections. They pair seamlessly with devices running ColorOS. The Oppo Enco R2 should last for up to 6 hours on a full charge. With the charging case, the backup should increase till 25 hours. Finally, it uses a USB Type-C port for charging.

iQOO TWS Air Pro: Price, Specs

The new earbuds from iQOO have a price tag of CNY 299 (approx Rs 3,510). The earbuds are currently available for pre-orders via Vivo China’s online store and will go on sale on May 31. They can be availed in Star Yellow and Star Diamond White hues.

As for its specs, the TWS Air Pro have an in-ear design and pack 14.2mm drivers with the company’s DeepX 2.0 stereo effect, and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. They connect wirelessly with devices over Bluetooth v5.3 and support audio codecs including AAC and SBC. There’s also an 88ms “ultra-low latency” mode for gaming and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

They also get support for adaptive active noise cancellation as well as dual microphone AI call noise reduction, and a DNN algorithm for clearer audio. It is claimed to last up to 30 hours of playback time with the charging case. The iQoo TWS Air Pro charging case is backed by a 420mAh battery whereas each bud packs a 29mAh battery. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging.