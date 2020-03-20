  • 13:39 Mar 20, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 20, 2020 1:00 pm

Latest News

The brand has recently introduced Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco W31 earphones and Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds. The Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,990, while the Oppo Enco W31 earphones are priced at Rs 4,499.
Advertisement

Oppo has launched a new wireless neckband - Enco M31. The company not announced its price yet but is expected to be priced around Rs 1,500. It will be made available from 30th March in two colour option -  Black and Green on Amazon.

 

Oppo Enco M31  have Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. While the audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers, PET titanium composite diaphragms, and independent bass chambers. The headphones also incorporate an AI algorithm intended to reduce background noise during calls. The neckband is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company.

Advertisement

 

 



 

The brand has recently introduced Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco W31 earphones and Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds.  The Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,990, while the Oppo Enco W31 earphones are priced at Rs 4,499. The Oppo Enco Free will be available for purchase from March 7, while  Enco W41 earphones are available in the market.

 

Oppo Enco W31comes with an extra-secure in-ear design. It comes with strong water and dust resistance and features enhanced Bass Mode. 

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro to launch in India soon

Oppo Reno 3 4G variant launched with quad rear cameras and Helio P90 SoC

Oppo Find X2 Pro: Hits and Misses

Oppo Reno3 Global variant will be launched on March 16

Oppo Watch: How similar is it to the Apple Watch?

Oppo Watch launched with 1.91-inch curved AMOLED screen, eSIM support

Latest News from Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Sennheiser HD 450BT and HD 350BT wireless headphones launched in India

Anker Soundcore Liberty AirX wireless earbuds launched in India

Top 3 Wirelessly Charging Powerbank

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies