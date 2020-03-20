Oppo Enco M31 Unveiled, price expected around Rs 1500

The brand has recently introduced Oppo Enco Free wireless earbuds, Oppo Enco W31 earphones and Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds. The Oppo Enco Free true wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,990, while the Oppo Enco W31 earphones are priced at Rs 4,499.

Oppo has launched a new wireless neckband - Enco M31. The company not announced its price yet but is expected to be priced around Rs 1,500. It will be made available from 30th March in two colour option - Black and Green on Amazon.

Oppo Enco M31 have Bluetooth 5.0 and LDAC to enable transmission speeds of up to 990 kbps. While the audio quality relies on 9.2mm full-range dynamic drivers, PET titanium composite diaphragms, and independent bass chambers. The headphones also incorporate an AI algorithm intended to reduce background noise during calls. The neckband is made of shape-memory metal covered in comfortable liquid silicone rubber as per a statement by the company.

Oppo Enco W31comes with an extra-secure in-ear design. It comes with strong water and dust resistance and features enhanced Bass Mode.