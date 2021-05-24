Oppo enables home delivery of products through WhatsApp in India

Oppo has announced that it is now enabling the home delivery of its products through WhatsApp in India

Oppo today announced home delivery of OPPO products with a simple text on the WhatsApp application. As per Oppo, this effort is in line with the brand’s commitment to bring an elevated shopping experience for all its customers.

Starting today, customers can order any OPPO product with just one WhatsApp text stating the name of the state along with Pincode on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores.

The initiative is in line with its longer-term Omni channel strategy and an effort towards providing support to local store and mainline partners to sell OPPO products via WhatsApp. The brand is working towards increasing customer footfall during the lockdown, by enabling users to reach out to offline retailers via an online solution.

OPPO additionally extended its support towards their customers by recently announcing extension on repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period. The move came forward after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Oppo recently also unveiled its MyOppoApp for quick access to Community for smartphone users to connect and seek support for any queries. Oppo said this interactive app will allow Oppo users to come together to share experiences and get direct and immediate service support along with quick access to the Oppo community to enjoy many benefits.