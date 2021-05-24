Advertisement

Oppo enables home delivery of products through WhatsApp in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 24, 2021 2:22 pm

Latest News

Oppo has announced that it is now enabling the home delivery of its products through WhatsApp in India
Advertisement

Oppo today announced home delivery of OPPO products with a simple text on the WhatsApp application. As per Oppo, this effort is in line with the brand’s commitment to bring an elevated shopping experience for all its customers.

 

Starting today, customers can order any OPPO product with just one WhatsApp text stating the name of the state along with Pincode on +91-9871502777 and receive a call back from the nearest retail stores.

 

The initiative is in line with its longer-term Omni channel strategy and an effort towards providing support to local store and mainline partners to sell OPPO products via WhatsApp. The brand is working towards increasing customer footfall during the lockdown, by enabling users to reach out to offline retailers via an online solution.

 

Advertisement

OPPO additionally extended its support towards their customers by recently announcing extension on repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period. The move came forward after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

 

Oppo recently also unveiled its MyOppoApp for quick access to Community for smartphone users to connect and seek support for any queries. Oppo said this interactive app will allow Oppo users to come together to share experiences and get direct and immediate service support along with quick access to the Oppo community to enjoy many benefits.

Oppo extends product service warranty until 30th June

Oppo introduces ‘My Oppo App’ for its users to avail direct benefits

Oppo Reno 6 renders surface ahead of launch on May 27

Oppo Reno5 A announced with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad camera setup

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Color OS 11 is now available on more Oppo phones in India

Samsung Galaxy M22 specs leaked, tipped to sport MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 48MP primary camera

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies