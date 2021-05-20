Oppo introduces ‘My Oppo App’ for its users to avail direct benefits

The app will be available on Oppo’s own application store App Market.

In line with its vision to upgrade user experience, Oppo today announced the launch of MyOppoApp for quick access to Community for smartphone users to connect and seek support for any queries. The app will be available to download on app market from 19 May 2021.

With Oppo’s focus to use technology and empower people, this interactive app will allow Oppo users to come together to share experiences and get direct and immediate service support along with quick access to the Oppo community to enjoy many benefits.

As part of the brand’s larger focus on community, services, and products, the app will allow Oppo humans to easily find information about products including tips & tricks, ownership advice, etc. The app will also enable direct interaction with Oppo’s service team instead of using third-party social platforms. Users will also be able to share their interest in Oppo devices with others to exchange information and cultivate more passion for the brand!

MyOppo App will be pre-installed on all upcoming devices.