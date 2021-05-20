Advertisement

Oppo introduces ‘My Oppo App’ for its users to avail direct benefits

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2021 3:26 pm

Latest News

The app will be available on Oppo’s own application store App Market.
Advertisement

In line with its vision to upgrade user experience, Oppo today announced the launch of MyOppoApp for quick access to Community for smartphone users to connect and seek support for any queries. The app will be available to download on app market from 19 May 2021.

 

With Oppo’s focus to use technology and empower people, this interactive app will allow Oppo users to come together to share experiences and get direct and immediate service support along with quick access to the Oppo community to enjoy many benefits.

Advertisement

 

As part of the brand’s larger focus on community, services, and products, the app will allow Oppo humans to easily find information about products including tips & tricks, ownership advice, etc. The app will also enable direct interaction with Oppo’s service team instead of using third-party social platforms. Users will also be able to share their interest in Oppo devices with others to exchange information and cultivate more passion for the brand!

 

The app will be available on Oppo’s own application store App Market. MyOppo App will be pre-installed on all upcoming devices.

Oppo Reno 6 renders surface ahead of launch on May 27

Oppo Reno 6 series launch set for May 27th in China

Oppo extends product service warranty until 30th June

Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ alledgedly appear on TENAA, specifications revealed

Oppo E-commerce Store launched in India

Oppo Enco Air Buds, Oppo Band Vitality Edition, Smart TV K9 series launched

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme India extends warranty on its products due to COVID-19 restrictions

Oppo Reno 6 renders surface ahead of launch on May 27

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies