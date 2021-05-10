Advertisement

Oppo E-commerce Store launched in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 10, 2021 3:10 pm

Oppo has launched its E-commerce store in India that is claimed to provide over 80 products along with a bunch of offers as a part of its Grand Opening Sale

Oppo on Monday launched its E-commerce store in India through which Oppo will be selling eighty of its products including variants across the premium as well as the budget range. These products will include Oppo's smartphones, wearables and IoT products. 

 

Oppo is partnering with a bunch of banks including HDFC, Standard Chartered, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finserv to provide No-cost EMI offers. Along with this, Oppo is also offering a host of exclusive offers on its phones and wearables that are a part of its Grand Opening Sale valid until 17th of May. 

 

Customers can avail a discount of Rs 700 on the Oppo A15s, Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds. Oppo is providing a Rs 1000 off on smartphones including the Oppo Reno 5 Pro (8GB+128GB variant) and the Oppo F19 (6+128GB variant) along with the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds.

 

Along with no-cost EMI offers through the banks mentioned before, customers can also avail an instant discount of 10% when using the bank cards for the payment. There will also be up to 80 percent discount under a flash sale for select Oppo smartphone models.

 

The brand is also hosting a Re 1 flash deal for its smartphones and accessories including the Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A5s, Oppo F11, Oppo F15, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco W11, and Oppo Band Style (Vanilla & Black). There is another offer where a user can get a mystery box by adding Re 1 to their orders for the Oppo A31 (2020), Oppo A53, Oppo A12, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo A54, and the Oppo Enco X. 

 

The Mystery box can include the Oppo F19 Pro+, Oppo Band Style, Oppo Enco W31, Bluetooth speaker, or a Power Bank worth Rs 1,099 or Rs 1,999. You can make the payment for your purchase through modes like cash-on-delivery, EMI, card, wallet, netbanking, and UPI. The company is using BlueDart courier to ship the orders. It is also claimed to offer a 30-day exchange for quality issues and 12-month warranty. You can get free shipping for all orders above Rs 499.

 

However, the shipments might get delayed currently as most of the cities are going through the weekly lockdown. 

