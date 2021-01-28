Oppo CPH2205 spotted on Geekbench, FCC revealing key specifications

The upcoming Oppo phone has been spotted on Geekbench and FCC which has revealed the key specifications of the device.

An Oppo smartphone with the model number CPH2205 has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the chipset, RAM, and more information about the device. This smartphone was also spotted on the FCC website a few days ago.

Talking about the FCC listing, it revealed the specifications as well as the rear design of the phone which seems to have a square camera array on the back housing triple cameras along with a flash.

Along with the 'AI' logo, there seems a 48MP logo as well which means it will sport a 48 megapixel triple camera setup.

The specifications that were revealed by the FCC listing include a 4,310mAh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE support. The smartphone measures 160.1mm in height and 73.2mm in width. The listing also read that the device will run on ColorOS 11.1 meaning it will be based on Android 11.

Now, as per the Geekbench listing, the device will be powered by the AMR MT6779/CV processor, which is the MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. It will be coupled with 6 gigs of RAM and seemingly reconfirm that the device will run on Android 11 OS.

The device scored 392 points in the single-core test while it scored 1542 in the multi-core test. There is no information available regarding the official marketing name of the device, but we should learn about that soon as the smartphone should be launching soon as per the listings.