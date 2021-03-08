Advertisement

Oppo Band Style launched in India for Rs 2999 with 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 12 workout modes

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 10:18 pm

Latest News

Oppo Band Style includes 5ATM water-resistant certification and can be worn while swimming in a pool or doing shallow open-water activities.

Along with the Oppo F19 Pro series, the company also launched its Oppo Band Style fitness band in India. The wearable is priced at Rs 2999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2799 till March 23 on Amazon.

The Oppo Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla colours. It comes with a stainless steel body with TPU+ alloy band.

 

Oppo Band Style Features



The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch pill-shaped AMOLED 2.5D display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution, 100% P3 colour gamut, 2.5D  scratch-resistant glass. It is powered by the Apollo 3 chipset, has 16MB storage, and comes with 40 watch-face designs.

Oppo Band Style comes with 12 built-in workout modes, including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga.  With the Oppo Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app.

Health Monitoring Features include Continuous SpO2 monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Real-time heart rate monitoring, Daily activity, Get-up reminders, Breathing exercise. As per the company, the Oppo Band Style conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation.

Oppo Band Style includes 5ATM water-resistant certification and can be worn while swimming in a pool or doing shallow open-water activities. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 support LE to connect to Android and iOS devices.

It comes with a 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage that is claimed to fully charge in 1.5 hours. Sensors on board are 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical SpO2 sensor.

Other features include Message notifications Incoming call notifications Call rejection Timer/Stopwatch Alarms Weather reports Music playback control Camera control Find my phone.

Oppo Band Style launching in India on March 8

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme SSDs launched in India with up to 2000MBps R/W speeds

Garmin launches 'Lily', a smartwatch made by women and for women

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies