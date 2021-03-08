Oppo Band Style launched in India for Rs 2999 with 1.1-inch AMOLED display, 12 workout modes

Oppo Band Style includes 5ATM water-resistant certification and can be worn while swimming in a pool or doing shallow open-water activities.

Along with the Oppo F19 Pro series, the company also launched its Oppo Band Style fitness band in India. The wearable is priced at Rs 2999, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2799 till March 23 on Amazon.



The Oppo Band Style comes in Black and Vanilla colours. It comes with a stainless steel body with TPU+ alloy band.

The fitness tracker comes with a 1.1-inch pill-shaped AMOLED 2.5D display with 126 x 294 pixels resolution, 100% P3 colour gamut, 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. It is powered by the Apollo 3 chipset, has 16MB storage, and comes with 40 watch-face designs.



Oppo Band Style comes with 12 built-in workout modes, including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, Yoga. With the Oppo Band Style recording the exercising data, users can check their progress in the HeyTap Health app.



Health Monitoring Features include Continuous SpO2 monitoring, Sleep monitoring, Real-time heart rate monitoring, Daily activity, Get-up reminders, Breathing exercise. As per the company, the Oppo Band Style conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times fully measuring the user’s body oxygen saturation.



Oppo Band Style includes 5ATM water-resistant certification and can be worn while swimming in a pool or doing shallow open-water activities. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 support LE to connect to Android and iOS devices.



It comes with a 100mAh battery with up to 12 days of usage that is claimed to fully charge in 1.5 hours. Sensors on board are 3-axis acceleration sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical SpO2 sensor.



Other features include Message notifications Incoming call notifications Call rejection Timer/Stopwatch Alarms Weather reports Music playback control Camera control Find my phone.



