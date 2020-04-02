  • 07:07 Apr 03, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo Ace2 to be announced on April 13 in China

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 1:50 pm

Latest News

Oppo Ace2 will be the successor of Oppo Reno Ace launched in October last year.
Advertisement

Oppo Vice President Brian Shen has today confirmed that the Oppo Ace2 smartphone will go official on 13 April. The company is dropping the Reno branding from the device, and now the phone is called Oppo Ace2. It will be the successor of Oppo Reno Ace launched in October last year.

Brian in his Weibo post, did not include Reno in the name of the smartphone. He only mentioned Oppo Ace2. It is speculated that Ace will be a new smartphone series.

Last week, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 was certified by the Chinese TENAA authority. According to the certification, the phone will sport the Snapdragon 865 chipset which supports 5G via X55 modem. It will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.


The device would be made available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It lacks a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

The phone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It will pack a dual battery and the rated capacity of each battery is 1,955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging

Oppo Reno Ace 2 live image leaked online

Oppo Reno Ace 2 renders spotted online, might feature 40W wireless fast charging

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Ace2 Oppo Ace2 launch Oppo Ace2 leak Oppo Ace2 specs Oppo Ace2 price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Alleged Poco F2 spotted, Is the launch imminent?

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ tipped to feature Snapdragon 865+ chipset

Nokia 2.3 price hiked in India, available with additional 1-year replacement guarantee

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies