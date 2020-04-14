  • 11:11 Apr 14, 2020

Oppo Ace2 launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 48MP quad-camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 10:17 am

Oppo Ace2 supports 5G and it is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm processor.
Oppo has now launched Oppo Ace2 5G smartphone in China. The Oppo Ace2 5G is priced at 3999 yuan for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage (Rs 43,220 approx.), 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 4399 yuan (Rs 47,545 approx.). The top of version with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at 4,599 yuan (Rs 49,700 approx.). It comes in Purple and Black colours.

Oppo Ace2 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits brightness.

The device supports 5G and it is powered by a 2.84GHz octa-core  Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. This will be coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 flash storage. It lacks a microSD card slot.

Oppo Ace2

On the camera front, the phone has a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 116° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels portrait lens. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs ColorOS 7.1, which is based on Android 10. It will pack a 4000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge, 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging. 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge can charge the phone’s 4000mAh battery in less than 30 minutes and 40W Air VOOC wireless fast charging can charge the phone in 56 minutes, as well as 10W wireless reverse charging.

Oppo Ace2 has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC. The device measures 160.0 x 75.4 x 8.6mm and the weight is 185grams.

The smartphone also comes with gaming-centric features like 4D cooling technology, “4D Vibration” motor for haptic feedback, as well as dual stereo speakers.

