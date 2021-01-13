Oppo A93 5G said to launch on Jan 15, full specs and price leaked

Oppo A93 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage

Oppo launched Oppo A93 last year. Now the company is working on its 5G variant named as Oppo A93 5G. The phone has now appeared on China Telecom with its specs, images, and price.

As per the images, the Oppo A93 5G will sport a curved screen with a punch hole for a single camera on the top-left corner. It will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera and a pair of 2 megapixels sensors. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels camera for selfie and video-calling.

The Oppo A93 5G runs Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery. The device weighs 188 gram and measures 162.9×74.7×8.4mm. It will come in Aurora, Dazzling Black, and Elegant Silver colours. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As per the China Telecom listing, the A93 5G price will be priced at Yuan 2,199 (approx. Rs 24,900). The phone is expected to be announced in China on January 15.