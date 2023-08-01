Oppo A78 First Impressions: A lot of pre-loaded apps

The era of 5G smartphones has arrived, and it appears to be here to stay. Nevertheless, some brands continue to promote 4G-only smartphones that offer decent specifications for those who are not yet prepared to make the switch to 5G. Oppo is one such brand, and its newest model is the Oppo A78, 4G, is priced at Rs 17,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB version. This phone boasts a Snapdragon chipset, dual rear cameras, an AMOLED panel, and many other features. Read our first impression on the Oppo A78 to gain an understanding of what you can expect for the cost.

Oppo A78 is made of plastic on all sides and is offered in two colours, Mist Black and Aqua Green. We got the latter, and we can say that it’s an appealing shade with a gradient colour scheme between purple and blue. It has a diamond matrix design where the panel shows the shapes of a diamond as light falls on it from various angles.

Two circular cutouts are housing two sensors and an LED flash. Below that, there’s the ‘Innovative AI Camera’ branding, which looks odd. Overall, while the handset may not feel as premium, it looks better than other devices I have seen.

The device has all the buttons on the right, while the USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack reside at the bottom. Oppo claims that the smartphone is IP54 rated for protection against dust and water spills. The device has a stereo speaker setup, which is a nice addition.

As for the in-box contents, Oppo is giving you a clear transparent silicone case, manuals, a USB-C cable and a 67W charger, which is something impressive considering brands are working on removing the chargers from their boxes.

The display on the front is a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, peak brightness of 600 nits, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. So far, the display looks saturated enough with decent contrast levels and sharpness. However, other aspects of the panel will have to be tested.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. The app launches feel quick as of now, and there have been no stutters as such. Features set seems to be respectable, as many of those are available, including various AOD styles, fingerprint animations, wallpaper-based theming, and more.

It does seem to come with a lot of bloatware pre-installed, including apps such as DailyHunt, Snapchat, ShareChat, Moj and more. Fingerprint sensor performance still needs to be checked for consistency and accuracy.

There’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth camera. On the front, there’s an 8MP f/2.0 sensor. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging—both the cameras and the battery need to be evaluated at the moment.

So these were our first impressions of the Oppo A78. We feel the device has something to offer to its buyers, but we’ll find out more about that in the full review of the Oppo handset, which is coming soon, so stay tuned for that.