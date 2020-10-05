Advertisement

Oppo A73 announced with 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 16MP quad camera

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 05, 2020 3:11 pm

Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Oppo has launched Oppo A73 in Tunisia today. The company has not yet revealed the pricing yet. The phone comes in Navy Blue and Classic Silver colour options.

Oppo A73 is loaded with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Oppo A73 comes with a 4000mAh battery which comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast-charging support.


The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 
The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera.
 
The Oppo A73 has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. It runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 OS Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

