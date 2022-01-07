Oppo A54 receives a price cut in India

Oppo has announced a price cut on its Oppo A54 smartphone by Rs up to 1000. To recall, the phone was launched last year and later received a price hike.

Oppo A54 Price Cut Details

After the new price cut, the 4GB RAM + 64GB is priced at Rs 13,990. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will now cost you Rs 14,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.

After the earlier price hike of Oppo A54, the 4GB + 64GB was priced at Rs 14,990. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options were priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 16,490 respectively.

This means this time the 4GB + 64GB version price has been slashed by Rs 1000. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB variants have received a price cut of Rs 500. The revised pricing is now applicable on the online portal Flipkart. It comes in two colours – Crystal Black and Starry Blue.

Oppo A54 specifications

Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. The display has a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. This is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, there is a MicroSD slot for up to 256GB.

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

In addition, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on the Android 10 operating system. Besides, there is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.