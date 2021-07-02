Oppo A53s, A15s, A15, and A11k prices hiked in India

Oppo has increased the price of a bunch of its smartphones. The list includes devices like Oppo A11k, A53s, A15, A15s, and F19. The new prices are reflecting on Amazon as well as Flipkart.

The prices are also applicable in offline stores. Mumbai based smartphone retailer, Mahesh Telecom has also confirmed the new prices via its Twitter handle.

Let’s check out their new prices:

Oppo A53s 5G

Oppo A53s 5G was launched at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and Rs 16,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The price of the 8GB RAM variant is Rs 17,990, while the 6GB variant price remains the same.

Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the Oppo A53s has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. It is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging.

Oppo A15s

Oppo A15s will now be priced at Rs 12,490 for its 4GB + 64GB variant, which was previously priced at Rs 11,490. The company had also launched 4GB + 128GB variant of the A15s in India earlier this year for Rs 12,490. This variant has not received any hike.

Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back. The device runs on ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo A15

The Oppo A15 was selling at Rs 8,490 for 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs 9,990 for 3GB + 32GB variant. The prices of these variants have been increased to Rs 9,490 and Rs 10,490 respectively.

The Oppo A15 has same specs as of the A15s except for RAM and storage. It offers 2GB or 3GB of RAM, and 32GB internal storage. All the other specs remain same.

Oppo A11k

Oppo was selling Oppo A11k for Rs 8,490 in India. The price has now been incresed to Rs 8,990.

Oppo A11k features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P35 processor clocked at 2.3GHz along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For security, the phone comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

On the camera front, the Oppo A11k features dual-camera setup at the rear with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. Oppo A11k is backed up by a 4230mAh battery