Advertisement

Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 11:43 am

Latest News

ppo A53 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.
Advertisement

Oppo A53 will be launching in India on August 25 at 12:30 pm. Now ahead of the launch, the pricing of the phone has been leaked online.

As per the leak by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo A53 will be available in 6GB + 128GB variant which could be priced somewhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched in India sometime later.

With Opo A53, Oppo is all geared up to launch its first smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate under the 15k price segment. Oppo A53 will be available on Flipkart.

 

Oppo A53 has been launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which costs IDR 2,499,000. This translates to roughly Rs 12,700. Oppo A53 comes in Fancy Blue and Electric Black colours.

Advertisement

 

Oppo A53 Specifications

Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.

 

On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a front camera of 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch with f/2.0 aperture. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo A53 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

Oppo A53 tipped to launch soon, specifications leaked

Oppo A53 launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Oppo A53 to launch in India on August 25 with 90Hz refresh rate under 15k

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo A53

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Moto G9 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 5000mAh battery

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G live images, key specs leaked online

Oppo F17 Pro to feature 48-megapixel quad-camera setup and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12

Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies