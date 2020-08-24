Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

ppo A53 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Oppo A53 will be launching in India on August 25 at 12:30 pm. Now ahead of the launch, the pricing of the phone has been leaked online.



As per the leak by Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Oppo A53 will be available in 6GB + 128GB variant which could be priced somewhere between Rs 14,000 and Rs 15,000. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be launched in India sometime later.



With Opo A53, Oppo is all geared up to launch its first smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate under the 15k price segment. Oppo A53 will be available on Flipkart.

Oppo A53 has been launched in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, which costs IDR 2,499,000. This translates to roughly Rs 12,700. Oppo A53 comes in Fancy Blue and Electric Black colours.

Oppo A53 Specifications



Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.

On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a front camera of 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch with f/2.0 aperture. On the back, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Oppo A53 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging and it runs Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.