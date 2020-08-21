Oppo A53 launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Oppo A53 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has launched its new phone under its A-series which is called Oppo A53 in Indonesia. The Oppo A53 is priced at Rp 2,499,000, which approx. Rs 12,700 for a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone comes in Electric Black and Fancy Blue colour options.



It should be noted that Oppo originally launched the Oppo A53 back in 2015 and the new phone is Oppo A53 2020. One should not be confused by such a move.



Oppo A53 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 256GB via micro sd card slot.



Oppo A53 is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The front camera is 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch with f/2.0 aperture while on the back there is a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



The phone is running Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the back of the device. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



