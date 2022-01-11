Oppo A36 announced with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more

Oppo has announced Oppo A36 smartphone in China. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a dual-camera setup, 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A36 price

The Oppo phone is priced at 1,599 Yuan, which is approx. Rs 23,500 for the single 8GB + 256GB storage model. It comes in Cloudy Black and Qingchuan Blue colours.

The phone will be available for sale in China from January 14. Unfortunately, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 269 PPI. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz sampling rate.

Oppo A36 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card by up to 1TB.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 13-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1. There’s also a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm and weighs about 185 grams.

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced a price cut on its Oppo A54 smartphone by Rs up to 1000. Now the 4GB RAM + 64GB will cost you Rs 13,990. The 4GB RAM + 128GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options will now cost you Rs 14,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.