Oppo A3 Launched: What does it offer?

Oppo has launched the A3 in China, adding another device to its A-series lineup. This release follows the earlier introduction of the Oppo A3 Pro in the Chinese market.

Oppo A3 Specifications

The Oppo A3 is powered by the octa-core 6nm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone running on ColorOS 14.0. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED Display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a Pixel density of 394ppi.

The display has a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz and can achieve 600 nits of manual peak brightness, with a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits under direct sunlight.

Camera and Build

The Oppo A3 has a dual rear camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Autofocus and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The device features an IP65-rated build, which indicates a certain level of dust and water resistance.

Connectivity and Sensors

The phone offers a wide variety of connectivity options, including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with multiple sensors: an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and proximity sensor. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition.

Battery and Charging

The Oppo A3 has a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. According to Oppo, the battery can maintain its durability for up to four years. The Fast charging technology can charge the battery from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes, and a 10-minute charge can provide up to 1.53 hours of video playback.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo A3 is available in three models: 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. The prices for these models are CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,000), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 25,000), respectively. Pre-orders for the Oppo A3 are currently being accepted through the Oppo online store in China, and the sales will begin on July 5th.