OPPO A3 Pro 5G Vs Realme C65 5G: Which One to Buy?

OPPO recently announced the launch of A3 Pro 5G in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset under the hood. The new A-series device from OPPO competes with that of the Realme C65 5G due to both of them having the same chipset under the hood. Here’s a comparison between the Realme C65 5G and the OPPO A3 Pro 5G on the basis of their on-paper specs.

Display

The Oppo A3 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness and Blue Glass double tempered glass for protection. The Realme C65 5G also gets a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a Refresh Rate of 120Hz. The device has 625 nits of peak brightness and supports 16.7 million colours.

While OPPO’s phone has a slightly brighter display, Realme C65 5G’s panel supports a higher touch sampling rate that should ideally make it more responsive. As the rest of the specs of the display remain similar, we’d give it a draw in this segment.

Performance & Software

Both of them have a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood. While OPPO’s device gets 8GB of RAM, Realme’s device gets up to 6GB. Even in terms of storage, OPPO A3 Pro 5G gets up to 256GB of storage while Realme C65 5G maxes out at 128GB. Each of them support storage expansion as well. In terms of software, they run on Android 14 and the experience should remain quite similar on both of them except for a few differentiating features as Realme UI is also highly inspired by ColorOS.

Both in terms of RAM and storage, the OPPO A3 Pro 5G takes the lead. However, things take a drastic turn when we consider the pricing of the two, about which we’ll discuss in the verdict.

Battery & Cameras

Oppo A3 Pro 5G has a 5100mAh battery while Realme’s device has a slightly smaller 5000mAh cell. Moreover, OPPO’s handset supports 45W Fast charging while Realme’s supports only 15W speeds. As for cameras, both the devices have a 50MP sensor paired with an additional sensor. They have an 8MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

While we can’t comment on cameras as we haven’t tested them for ourselves, we can say that OPPO wins in the battery segment with a faster charging speed and a bigger battery too.

Verdict

The Realme C65 5G sells for Rs 12,499 for the top-end 6GB + 128GB model while the OPPO A3 Pro 5G sells for Rs 19,999 for the topmost 8GB + 256GB model. If you want more storage, RAM, bigger battery, and faster charging, go for the A3 Pro 5G but if you want better value and can settle with the inferior specs of the Realme C65 5G in the areas mentioned, then you should opt for it and save some money, considering the performance and display aspect could remain highly similar to that of OPPO’s A3 Pro 5G.