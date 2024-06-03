  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Oppo
  4. Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo A3 Pro

Oppo A3 Pro
Oppo A3 Pro
Brand: Oppo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM (GB) 8, 12
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

OPPO A3 Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 394 ppi. The device sports up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

The OPPO handset has a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, plus a 2MP portrait sensor. There’a an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also rated and has stereo speakers.

Oppo A3 Pro Specs

Oppo A3 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB
Colour Options Blue, Green, Pink

Oppo A3 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Device Back Vegan Leather

Oppo A3 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2412 × 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Oppo A3 Pro Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Phone RAM 8 GB, 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Oppo A3 Pro Software

OS & UI ColorOS 14, Android 14

Oppo A3 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 64MP f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
Rear Camera Features 4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture
Front Camera Features HDR

Oppo A3 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 67W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Oppo A3 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Oppo A3 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
IP Rating IP69

More Smartphones from Oppo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.