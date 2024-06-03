OPPO A3 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 394 ppi. The device sports up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.

The OPPO handset has a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, plus a 2MP portrait sensor. There’a an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.