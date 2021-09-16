Oppo A16 sale date in India announced, Amazon availability confirmed

Oppo A16 sale date has been today announced in India. The phone has appeared in an Amazon listing, revealing that Oppo A16 will go on sale in the country on September 20. It means the device is set to launch in India on September 20.

The Amazon listing has confirmed some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. As per the listing, Oppo A16 will feature a 6.52-inch waterdrop notch display. A 5,000mAh battery will fuel the phone. There will be a triple camera setup on the back. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Oppo A16 was launched in Indonesia back in July this year. The phone is priced at IDR 1,999,000, which is approx. Rs 10,300) for the sole 3GB + 32GB storage model. It comes in Crystal Black, Pearl Blue, and Space Silver colours.

Oppo A16 specifications

The phone features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 60Hz touch sampling rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 480 nits peak brightness. Also, it has an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 1,500:1 contrast ratio.

Oppo A16 packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with the IMG GE8320 GPU. It has 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel mono sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.