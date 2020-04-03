  • 18:13 Apr 03, 2020

Oppo A12 leaked specifications show Helio P35 SoC and 4,230mAh Battery

Oppo A12 smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display with waterdrop notch.
Oppo is working on launching a new smartphone, dubbed the Oppo A12. An official-looking image with some key specs of the upcoming Oppo phone has surfaced online. Oppo A12 will be a successor of Oppo A11 launched in China last year.

As per a report by Pricebaba citing notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Oppo A12 smartphone will feature a 6.22-inch HD+ resolution display with a waterdrop notch. The phone is also said to have a polycarbonate body, featuring a diamond pattern on the back.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek's Helio P35 processor. The report states that Oppo A12 will be available two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

The Oppo A12 will have a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary image sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For capturing selfies, it will have a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Lastly, the report states that Oppo A12 will run on ColorOS 6.1.2 out-of-the-box, which means no Android 10. So, the phone will ship with Android 9 Pie. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone will reportedly weigh 165 grams and measure 155.9x75.5x8.3mm.

