OpenAI Expands Media Partnerships, Partners With Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith, a digital and print content publisher in America, has announced a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with OpenAI. The collaboration will integrate content from Dotdash Meredith’s leading brands into ChatGPT to improve the AI’s responses with verified information.

Partnership Details and Benefits

Under the agreement, OpenAI will incorporate content from Dotdash Meredith brands such as PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, FOOD & WINE, Verywell, InStyle, and Investopedia into ChatGPT. This will allow the AI to provide users with expert content, including recipes, health advice, financial information, and product reviews, directly in its responses, which are linked and attributed to Dotdash Meredith.

Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith, emphasized the importance of compensating publishers for their content and ensuring proper attribution. “This deal signifies OpenAI’s commitment to partnering with content creators and maintaining a healthy Internet ecosystem.”

Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI, commented on the partnership, said, “We are excited to bring Dotdash Meredith’s trusted brands into ChatGPT and to develop new AI-driven products and features that advance the publishing and marketing industries.”

Innovative Advertising Solutions

Additionally, the partnership will enhance Dotdash Meredith’s intent-based ad-targeting solution, D/Cipher. This platform, which prioritizes user privacy, connects advertisers with consumers based on the context of the content being consumed rather than personal identifiers like cookies. With the integration of OpenAI’s technology, D/Cipher aims to refine its targeting capabilities, offering more precise and effective advertising solutions.

Jon Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer at Dotdash Meredith, highlighted the potential impact of this collaboration. “By leveraging OpenAI’s advanced models, we can significantly improve the granularity and efficacy of D/Cipher’s ad targeting, creating a transformative tool for advertisers in a cookieless future.”

OpenAI’s Growing Network of Media Partnerships

This partnership with Dotdash Meredith adds to a series of collaborations between OpenAI and various media organizations aimed at enhancing its AI models and avoiding copyright litigations. Previous partnerships include agreements with the The Financial Times, Associated Press, Axel Springer, and the American Journalism Project, Le Monde and Prisa Media.