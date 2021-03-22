Advertisement

OnePlus Watch revealed in all its glory

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 22, 2021 10:23 am

Latest News

The OnePlus Watch has been revealed through a teaser which confirms the round dial of the watch.
Advertisement

OnePlus has always been that company which usually reveals its products through teasers ahead of the launch and that's what it has done this time around with a brand new product incoming, and that's the OnePlus Watch. 

 

The OnePlus Watch has been revealed in all its glory through an image shared by known tech YouTube channel 'Unbox Therapy'. It can't be called a leak because the image was retweeted by OnePlus later. 

 

 

Advertisement

Confirming the leaks, the image shows off the watch with a round dial and a black watch face because of which the bezels of the display can't be identified. The watch has a simple yet modern look with two buttons on the right side of the dial, presumably for powering ON the watch, going to Home screen, and more functions. 

 

That's all the image reveals but we do have the leaked specifications as well that suggest the OnePlus Watch will have IP68 water and dust resistance, sport an SpO2 sensor, workout detection, sleep tracking, and 4GB of integrated storage. The watch is expected to be offered in black and silver colours. 

 

The smartwatch will run on RTOS, and will feature Warp Charge technology, providing a day's power in 20 minutes. The battery size is currently unknown. For features, the OnePlus Watch will come with a bunch of them including health and fitness-related ones.  

OnePlus Watch design revealed through early sketches

OnePlus Watch specifications leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Watch to not run on WearOS, confirms CEO

OnePlus 9R is coming as an India exclusive smartphone

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

U&i launches “History Microphone” in India for Rs 599

Ubon launches Solar Powered True Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,699

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies