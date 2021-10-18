OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition India Price Tipped

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch in India earlier this year. A new edition for the smartwatch inspired by the Harry Potter series was also teased at the launch event and this specific edition has now officially been teased. Ahead of the launch, we now have pricing information for the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition in India via a leak.

The tip comes from Yogesh Brar on Twitter as per whom, the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition would be priced at Rs 19,999 in India. As this is the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), the actual selling price of the smartwatch should be lower.

The Watch is expected to only sport cosmetic changes while the internals should remain identical to the original OnePlus Watch. Apart from that, it was tipped a couple of months ago that the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition will come with six exclusive watch faces. These will include Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw.

OnePlus Watch Specifications

For specifications, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density. There is also a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance.

The OnePlus Watch features SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch houses a 402mAh battery that supports Warp Charging. The wearable offers a week’s battery life with 20 minutes of charge.

The watch comes with the ability to control your OnePlus TV. With this, you can control the volume or turn on/off the television as well. The watch comes with 4GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the smartwatch is IP68 and 5ATM rated for dust and water-resistance.

OnePlus also launched a Cobalt Edition of the smartwatch back in July. This edition also had cosmetic changes while rest of the specifications remained the same.