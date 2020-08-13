OnePlus TV series now available from OnePlus India website

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999, 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced Rs 49,999.

Advertisement

OnePlus TV series will now be available on the company's own online store at oneplus.in. Till now, the OnePlus TV range was exclusive to Amazon India since launch.



The company has announced that the U series, Y series and the premium Q1 series will be available from OnePlus India website.



The OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999, 43Y1 is priced at Rs 22,999 and the OnePlus TV 55U1 is priced Rs 49,999. The OnePlus TV Q1 series was launched in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 69,999. The OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 99,900.



Consumers buying the OnePlus TV from the official store will avail 6 months EMI at no extra cost. Additionally, the company is offering a voucher of Rs 1,000 to the first 100 Red Cable Club members who purchase the TV from the OnePlus store until 15th August.



The standard OnePlus TV Q1 features a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a 55-inch QLED display with a 100Hz refresh rate and 90 local dimming zones. The displays are powered by a dedicated ‘Gamma Color Magic’ image processor with a wide colour gamut of 100 per cent on NTSC and 96 per cent on DCI-P3.





OnePlus TV 55U1 comes with a 55-inch 4K TV display with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut along with a new Gamma Engine, which is said to enhance the viewing experience along with Dolby Vision. It comes with 30W speakers with two full-range speakers and two tweeters.



OnePlus TV 32Y1 comes loaded with a 32-inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The Smart TV is loaded with an OnePlus Gamma Engine and it comes with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, which makes the viewing experience better. It comes with Android TV and it comes with preloaded apps like OnePlus Connect. It also features Oxygen Play along with Google Assistant. The TVs also have in-built Chromecast support as well.



