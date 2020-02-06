  • 12:08 Feb 06, 2020

OnePlus TV new update brings content integration with Voot, Spotify, JioSaavn and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 11:48 am

The latest OTA update also enables Bluetooth connectivity with earphones.

OnePlus will be rolling out a new update for the OnePlus TV. The latest OTA update to the OnePlus TV brings a host of new features and fixes.

 

To recall, OnePlus launched the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro last year in India. The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are priced at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. OnePlus TV is currently available for purchase on Amazon.in and across 100+ offline outlets of Reliance Digital across the top 12 cities in India.

 

The new update includes popular content players Spotify, JioSaavn, Voot, ShemarooMe, alt Balaji and MX Player.  With the addition of new content partners, users will also receive a 3-month subscription to JioSaavn.

 

The music and content streaming apps will come pre-installed for new users and the OTA update will be made available for existing and new users on the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro.  The latest OTA update also enables Bluetooth connectivity with earphones. Now users can watch/listen, any time with their earphones.

 

The OnePlus TVs also support Netflix, Hungama, Eros, and Zee5 for, which have deep-integration into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

 

The new update includes:

   1. OxygenPlay
        New Content Integration with MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn
   2.  Bluetooth Stereo
        New playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo
   3. OnePlus Connect
        OnePlus smartphone can share Hotspot to OnePlus TV
        OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices simultaneously
    4. PQ optimization
        Streamlined PQ mode options
        added color gamut conversion
        Turn off MEMC in Dolby mode
    5. Local Player
        Support both embedded and external subtitle while playing local videos
    6. System
        Use Prime Video button on the remote to power on/ off the TV

“We at OnePlus strive to take the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. The new update brings a lot of viewing and listening content to the OnePlus TV. Our approach has always been a community-first approach and we are happy to bring premium content partners on to the OnePlus TV.”  said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

