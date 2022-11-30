OnePlus to launch monitors in India on December 12, Logitech launches webcams, headphones

Logitech unveiled two new product series, Brio 500 webcams and Zone Vibe headphones, with an aim to fulfil needs of hybrid workers in India. On the other hand, OnePlus announced that it will launch two monitors, namely OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24 in India on December 12.

Logitech Brio 500 series webcams, Zone vibe headphones

The Brio 500 webcam series is retailed at Rs 14,999. Created for those who want enterprise-grade audio and video quality, personalization, and more engaging experiences on video calls, Brio 500 series (link to PDPs) is a series of webcams that comes with features like Show Mode, that makes it easy to share sketches or other physical objects on the desk.

With an innovative mounting system and built-in sensor that allows users to tilt the camera down to focus on objects, Brio automatically flips the image to render the correct orientation into video calls.

It is available in three colours–graphite, off-white, and rose. RightSight technology (enabled through Logi Tune) automatically frames the user, even when moving around, while built-in innovations like RightLight 4 automatically correct substandard lighting.

On the other hand, the Zone Vibe headphones come at Rs 12,495. These are the first wireless headphones in the market to combine business-grade performance with comfort, style, and affordability, says Logitech. Also available in graphite, off-white and rose colours, they are lightweight over-the-ear headphones that weigh just 6.5 ounces, and feature soft-to-the-touch knitted fabric and memory foam.

OnePlus Monitor X27, E24

Both the monitors by OnePlus are set to launch on December 12 in India. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 caters to the premium segment offering superior display and performance, making it the ideal choice for gaming sessions, work projects, or online study, claims OnePlus. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is available in 27-inch screen size.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Monitor E 24 serves as a mid-range product, offering a series of features at an accessible price point, making it a convenient choice of monitor for everyday regular tasks or occasional entertainment. The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is available in 24-inch screen size.