Advertisement

OnePlus announces OnePlus 8T concept phone with colour changing back panel and mmWave module

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 22, 2020 11:10 am

Latest News

OnePlus has revealed a OnePlus 8T concept device that has a wavy pattern on the rear of the device which changes colours as you receive notifications.
Advertisement

OnePlus unveiled its first concept device back at the CES 2020 with a colour shifting glass and it has made a similar move with the latest concept version of the OnePlus 8T.

 

"OnePlus team is building further on our first concept technology to unlock even more potential benefit for future smartphone users", OnePlus states in a press release. 

 

With the OnePlus Concept One, the electrochromic glass was limited to the camera module but it has now expanded to the entire back of the device. The new back panel of the device is equipped with a colour changing film that contains metal oxide. 

 

Advertisement

OnePlus 8T concept

 

The colour of the back panel that has a wavy pattern changes from dark blue to light silver once the metal oxides are activated. The wavy design is based on "the multi-hued flowing water in the hot springs of Pamukkale, Turkey". Which is the reason why OnePlus chose to go with a wavy pattern instead of a normal one. 

 

The OnePlus 8T concept is not just a mere device that has a colour changing back panel, but it also puts that back panel to use with the mmWave radar module. This radar module is used to transmit and receive electromagnetic waves. With this, it enables the inbuilt digital signal processing (DSP) unit and CPU to process the waves that are received back to allow the device to 'perceive, image, locate, and track objects'. 

 

The coolness of the colour shifting panel doesn't come to an end as it has even more features to offer. It offers touchless notifications which means the back panel can change its colours when you receive a notification. 

 

OnePlus 8T concept phone

 

It can change to blue when you receive a call and with touchless gesture support, you can wave over the camera module to reject the call. One can also cover the camera module to change the colour of the back panel. 

 

The phone can also act as a breathing monitor. The same mmWave module can also use software algorithms to determine millimeter-level movement of the chest during breathing. The mmWave module doesn't require 5G networks for gesture controls that means you can take advantage of all the features mentioned above even if your country doesn't have 5G as of yet, such as India. 

 

The device won't be commercially available for purchase but OnePlus does have some plans to further improve and implement the same tech in its upcoming devices. 

Tecno Pova to go on sale on Flipkart starting 12PM today

Report Card 2020 Samsung: Hits and Misses!

OnePlus 9 will feature cameras by Leica, leak suggests

Indian Smartphone Market witnesses record shipments in October, shipping 21 million units

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

These Motorola phones will be getting Android 11

Oppo Reno Pro+ confirmed to be launched with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 865

Now Enjoy Blazing Fast 1GBPS Speed Over Wi-Fi With Airtel

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple
Report card 2020: Samsung

Report card 2020: Samsung
Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies