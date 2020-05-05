Advertisement

OnePlus resumes sales of smartphones, TVs in Orange and Green marked zones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 1:37 pm

OnePlus is now selling its products which include smartphones and smart TVs via Amazon and its website in select regions of the country.
OnePlus has now partially resumed its sales operations in the country. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) eased restrictions during the third coronavirus lockdown in the country.

The government has now allowed delivery of non-essential products such as smartphones, TVs and laptops in the Green and Orange marked zones of India.

OnePlus is now selling its products which include smartphones and smart TVs via Amazon and its website in select regions of the country. However, on the company's website, products are out of stock at the moment. One can select the "Notify Me" option to get the updates for their availability. The company says that they would gradually re-open physical standalone stores in the non-restricted zones as well.

For people residing in the Green and Orange zones, they can now purchase OnePlus products like OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus TV Q1. It is expected that the company will also soon announce the availability details of the OnePlus 8 series of phones in the country which were announced earlier last month.

In a statement, OnePlus has said "As a company, we will continue to follow government directives in terms of both sales and manufacturing in India. Accordingly, we are gradually re-opening standalone stores in green and orange zones while Amazon.in and oneplus.in will resume sales in these areas as well. On manufacturing, we will resume production once the MHA provides the green signal. Meanwhile, we urge our employees and others to continue to practice caution and stay safe.”

Latest Smartphones
