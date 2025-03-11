OnePlus Gives Up on its Iconic Alert Slider to Replace it With a Button

OnePlus phones, at least the mid-rangers and the flagships, have always had one common feature that’s appreciated amongst fans, and that’s the Alert Slider, that has been a part of OnePlus phones since the OnePlus 2. However, the feature has reached its end of life, as OnePlus is all ready to give up on it in favour of a more customisable button.

On the OnePlus Community, Pete Lau, CEO at OnePlus, said that the Alert Slider has to evolve in something better and more functional. “iconic as it is, it is a huge piece of hardware just to switch sound profiles. That didn’t sit right with me. I brought this up with our product team several times because I believed we could push it further,” said Pete. “For the past 3 years, we’ve debated how to take the Alert Slider further,” he added.

“It is a bold move, and not everyone was convinced. But I knew that if we wanted to build something truly better, we had to take this leap,” said Pete while implying that the company is axing the Alert Slider. The replacement? A button, similar to what you’d see on the latest iPhones where Apple calls it an “Action Button.”

“Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you’re a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around. Wherever life takes you, it seamlessly fits your lifestyle. It’s an innovation that is not just smart but intuitively yours,” said Pete.

He also stated the limitations of the Alert Slider as it couldn’t be customized and the button will solve that. “It is a hardware switch. Its function is locked to its physical position, meaning it can’t be reprogrammed or expanded without losing its simplicity.” “The new smart button is designed for that future, delivering a more personalized experience.”

Further, the change allows the company to better utilize the device’s space, explore new layouts, and make structural improvements while keeping performance top-notch. The button, apart from other customisations, will be usable for switching sound profiles, same as the Alert Slider.

“I know this is a big change. And I know it’s not easy to accept. The Alert Slider holds a special place in the hearts of our Community, and we don’t take that lightly. But we truly believe this is the right step forward. We’re not just replacing the Alert Slider, we’re evolving it, keeping the best parts while unlocking new possibilities that weren’t possible before,” Pete added.