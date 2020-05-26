OnePlus partners with Epic Games to bring 90 FPS support for Fornite

Customers will be able to play Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90fps.

Advertisement

OnePlus has announced its partnership with Epic Games to bring 90fps support for its popular battle royale game Fortnite.

The company has revealed that its range of smartphones will get 90fps support for Fornite with incoming updates. Customers will be able to play Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90fps, which is claimed to be the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone.

OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the “Game Space” application. OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 FPS.

Advertisement

“OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus. “OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry-leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.”

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released its gaming-centric application, the OnePlus Game Space on Google Play Store. The company has also added new features in the latest release.

The OnePlus Game Space is the company's game centre app for its OxygenOS. The app allows users to access all the games installed on their smartphones. The app also provides a host of gaming optimisation features like notification controls, auto-brightness control. It also comes with Fnatic mode for eSports that enhances the overall gaming experience