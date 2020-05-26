Advertisement

OnePlus partners with Epic Games to bring 90 FPS support for Fornite

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 26, 2020 6:23 pm

Latest News

Customers will be able to play Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90fps.
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced its partnership with Epic Games to bring 90fps support for its popular battle royale game Fortnite. 

 

The company has revealed that its range of smartphones will get 90fps support for Fornite with incoming updates. Customers will be able to play Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90fps, which is claimed to be the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone. 

 

OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via “One-touch” easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the “Game Space” application. OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 FPS.

 

Advertisement

“OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can’t match,” said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus. “OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry-leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind.” 

 

Meanwhile, OnePlus has released its gaming-centric application, the OnePlus Game Space on Google Play Store. The company has also added new features in the latest release.

 

The OnePlus Game Space is the company's game centre app for its OxygenOS. The app allows users to access all the games installed on their smartphones. The app also provides a host of gaming optimisation features like notification controls, auto-brightness control. It also comes with Fnatic mode for eSports that enhances the overall gaming experience

 

OnePlus Game Space now available on Google Play Store, adds Instant Games and more

OnePlus upcoming wireless earbuds to be known as OnePlus Buds

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T start receiving stable Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 update

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus Fortnite OnePlus smartphones OnePlus 7T Pro OnePlus 7 Pro OnePlus 7 OnePlus smartphones OnePlus Fortnite OnePlus Epic Games Epic Games

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google removes millions of negative TikTok ratings from Play Store

Netflix offers free upgrades to Standard, Premium plans in India

Microsoft warns about new Excel malware used for phishing attack

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies