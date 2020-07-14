OnePlus Nord to be available for pre-orders starting from tomorrow

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will go on pre-orders starting from July 15.

Advertisement

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching its new mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord, in India on July 21. Now, ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will go on pre-orders starting from July 15.

OnePlus Nord will be available for pre-order on 15 July 2020 at 1:30 pm IST on Amazon.in. Upon pre-ordering, users will receive a surprise gift box containing limited-edition merchandise from OnePlus.

Pre-order customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31 August 2020 will receive a second gift box with more surprise gifts. Users can click Notify me on Amazon.in to stay updated.In order to pre-order the upcoming smartphone, one can visit the OnePlus Nord page on Amazon and pay a deposit of Rs 499 to pre-order the device.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has also revealed that it will be launching OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds during the launch event. This will be the first wireless earbuds from OnePlus. OnePlus launched its first Bluetooth audio device, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless, in 2017. The brand currently also sells Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z earphones in the country. The earbuds will be available for purchase from Amazon as well.

The company has announced that the event will be the world's first smartphone AR launch event. The OnePlus Nord AR launch can be experienced through the OnePlus Nord AR App available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The launch event will take place at 7:30 pm IST.

Furthermore, the company has revealed interested viewers can open the AR application on the said date and time and follow the instructions on-screen to start the AR experience. However, the company stress that one should have a good internet connection to have a consistent AR streaming experience.