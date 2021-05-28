Advertisement

OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update with Msy 2021 Android Security Patch in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2021 12:21 pm

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA in India.
OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS to its OnePlus Nord in India. The update brings various bug fixes of camera, system, and file manager along with May 2021 Android security patch level.

 

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01AA in other global markets. It brings the Android Security Patch to 2021.05.

OnePlus says that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. In order to manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

 

OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.


According to the changelog, the latest system update for the OnePlus Nord improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection, fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs and fixed known issues and improved system stability.

 

Here is the Changelog:

 

  • System
    • Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget
    • Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs
    • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
    • Updated Android security patch to 2021.05
  • Network
    • Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection
  • Camera
    • Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode
    • Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact
    • Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera
    • Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios
    • Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode
  • File Manager
    • Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage

Latest News from OnePlus

