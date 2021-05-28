OnePlus Nord getting OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update with Msy 2021 Android Security Patch in India

OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA in India.

Advertisement

OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS to its OnePlus Nord in India. The update brings various bug fixes of camera, system, and file manager along with May 2021 Android security patch level.

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA in India, OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01BA in Europe and OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01AA in other global markets. It brings the Android Security Patch to 2021.05.

Advertisement



OnePlus says that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days. In order to manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum of 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.



According to the changelog, the latest system update for the OnePlus Nord improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection, fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs and fixed known issues and improved system stability.

Here is the Changelog:

System Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs Fixed known issues and improved system stability Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios Fixed the delay issue when switching to the front camera under Time-lapse mode

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage

