OnePlus Nord gets fourth Oxygen OS update with several camera improvements

OnePlus is rolling out the new software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.4.AC01DA to the smartphone in India.

OnePlus Nord has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that comes with several camera improvements, the company has announced. It is the fourth OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India and major global markets.



OnePlus is rolling out the new software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.4.AC01DA to the smartphone in India. The update has been announced by the company on its community forum and it improves the launch speed of the Gallery app, enhances the display experience, and fixes an issue being unable to join Red Cable Club and issue of background music pausing when launching front camera.



The update further improves video call quality, colour accuracy and white balance of low-light selfies, as well as vibrancy and colour accuracy of the macro camera. It also fixes the issue of syncing Notes.

Changelog

System Improved launch speed of Gallery Improved display experience Fixed issue of being unable to join Red Cable Club (IN only) Fixed issue of background music pausing when launching front camera



Camera Improved quality of video calls Improved color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies Improved vibrancy and color accuracy of macro camera



Cloud Service Fixed issue of syncing Notes (IN only)







OnePlus notes that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.



The last OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA update improved system stability to the smartphone. However, there was no additional feature or change noted in this update.



OnePlus Nord comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone will go on sale in early September at Rs 24,999. The OnePlus Nord comes in two Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.





