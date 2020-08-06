OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.3 update with system stability

OnePlus has announced that select OnePlus Nord has already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update in India and major global markets.

Advertisement

OnePlus Nord has tody finally gone on open sale during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Now the phone has also received a new OxygenOS update in India.



OnePlus is rolling out the third software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA to the smartphone. The update has been announced by the company on its community forum and it brings improved system stability to the smartphone. However, there’s no additional feature or change noted in this update.



On the forum, OnePlus has announced that select OnePlus Nord has already started receiving the OxygenOS 10.5.3 update in India and major global markets.



This OTA will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be received by a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.



OnePlus Nord comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone will go on sale in early September at Rs 24,999. The OnePlus Nord comes in two Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.



An earlier OxygenOS 10.5.2.AC01DA update of the OnePlus Nord added Android security patches for July 2020 and support for OnePlus Buds with other improvements. The update added 90Hz support for Dailyhunt app and brings optimizations for accessing camera with gestures.



Further, the update also optimised the video calling performance and power efficiency for front camera video shooting at 4K 60fps. Overall, the update improves camera experience and system stability and fixed general issues.



