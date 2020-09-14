OnePlus Nord gets a Rs 1000 price cut

The OnePlus Nord is now getting a Rs 1000 price cut in India when purchasing the device with a ICICI Bank Debit/Credit card.

The OnePlus Nord which was launched back in July at a price of Rs 24,999 for 6GB/64GB variant, Rs 27,999 for 8GB/128GB variant and Rs 29,999 for 12GB/256GB variant is now getting a price cut using a select credit card.

Strangely, OnePlus Nord 6 GB variant was expected to to be made available in September, but there is no update on it.

So if we talk about the discount, if one buys the OnePlus Nord through OnePlus.in with an ICICI Bank credit card or through ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI option, you will get a Rs 1000 instant discount.

The same offer is also available on Amazon India if you purchase the device through Amazon instead of OnePlus's own website.

The price cut seems to be a result of its competitor being priced at a similar amount which is the Samsung Galaxy M51.

The base variant of the Galaxy M51 is also priced at Rs 24,999 which offers more memory (128GB compared to 64GB in Nord) and a bigger battery (7000mAh) than OnePlus.

As OnePlus hasn't been able to bring its 6GB/64GB variant to the market yet which is priced at Rs 24,999, the price cut of existing models should do the trick for them to compete with Samsung's pricing. The 8GB/128GB variant of the Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 26,999.

OnePlus Nord: Specifications

OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate and is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.

It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

The OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it. It is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support.