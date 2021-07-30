OnePlus Nord CE new OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update in India brings system and camera improvements

OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone has started receiving a new system update in India. The software update brings fixes along with camera and system improvements for the handset.

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 update for the Nord CE 5G. As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users, and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

To manually check the update, go to Settings > System > System updates.You can check for the update manually by going to Settings > System > System updates.

Nord CE 5G Update Features

As per the changelog, the new update optimized overheating control management. In addition, it improved the system stability and fixed known issues.

Apart from this, the update also improves the camera performance. For example, it improved the image clarity and stability and the imaging quality of Nightscape. Additionally, it also improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity.

This is the second software update that the Nord CE has received this month. In July starting, the phone received Oxygen OS 11.0.4.4 update.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price

The phone is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the 8GB and 12GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.

Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

It packs a 4,500 battery with 30T Plus Warp charging from 0 to 70% in 30 minutes. The phone runs Android 11 with the company’s custom OxygenOS 11 promise of 2 years of software updates and 3 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.45 aperture.