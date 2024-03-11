OnePlus Nord CE 4 Unveiled: Processor Details, India Launch Date Confirmed

HomeNewsOnePlus Nord CE 4 Unveiled: Processor Details, India Launch Date Confirmed

The design, launch date, as well as the processor details for the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 have been confirmed by the brand.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OnePlus Nord CE 4 unveiled

OnePlus has unveiled the Nord CE 4 on its website and has confirmed it’s launch date as well, which is set for April 2024. OnePlus has also unveiled the complete design of the Nord CE 4 along with details of its key specifications, namely the in use. Here is all the information that has been shared so far.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: India Launch Date

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, as unveiled by OnePlus India, will be launching in the country on April 1, 2024 at 6:30 PM IST.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Specs, Design

The Nord CE 4 is set to have a design we haven’t seen from OnePlus before. The whole camera array is in a pill shape and seems to be housing dual cameras. Below the sensors, lies the flashlight. OnePlus hasn’t revealed the camera details of the Nord CE 4 so far. The device will be made available in two colours, such as the mint colour along with the dark grey shade.

Aside from this, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor under the hood. While rest of the specifications of the device are under the wraps, one can expect it to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.

The handset may be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 100W support. As for connectivity options, it may get Wi-Fi 6, 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an blaster on the top and a stereo speaker setup may also be present on the device.

For optics, the device could have a 50MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There could be a 16MP sensor on the front, while it will also be equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

