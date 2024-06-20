OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G May Not Get The Processor Upgrade Users Are Expecting

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India on June 24 at 7 PM IST and it has even confirmed a couple of key specifications. What it hasn’t confirmed is the processor in use and leaks suggest that OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G may not get the expected processor upgrade from its predecessor.

According to a leak by tipster Paras Guglani on X, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will pack the Snapdragon 695 processor, which is identical to what the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G got last year. The Snapdragon 695 first debuted back in October 2021, based on a 6nm node. While the Chipset hasn’t been a disappointment for regular workflows, it is quite old at this point. In fact, Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 which is a slightly refined version of the Snapdragon 695.

However, OnePlus still chose to opt for a chipset that is nearly 2.5 years old. Fortunately, the brand does plan to introduce some other upgrades over OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, and it has confirmed that the Nord CE 4 Lite will pack a 5500mAh battery with reverse charging support. Further, it’ll have a Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor which will support Optical Image Stabilisation.

The handset is further expected it to get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate and a peak brightness of 2100 nits. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor could be replaced with an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. As the device could be a rebranded OPPO K12x, it could also boast of faster 80W fast wired charging over the 67W speed on the Nord CE 4 Lite’s predecessor.

The device can be seen having a blue coloured back panel with a dual-camera setup, paired with dual-LED units. The OnePlue branding lies in the middle, while the handset will have a flat frame. The volume and power buttons will reside on the right spine as usual, with a USB-C port, a mic and a speaker grille at the bottom.